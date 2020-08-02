සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ranil to be made a respondent over setting up of FCID? (video)

Saturday, 25 July 2020 - 15:06

The then prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe too, should be named a respondent when looking into how the police Financial Crimes Investigation Division was established, says the chairman of a presidential commission that inquires into political victimizations.

Testifying before the commission yesterday (24) was former director general of Divineguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka.

He said he came under pressure during the good governance regime to say that he was ordered by ex-minister Basil Rajapaksa to distribute GI pipes to local government bodies and to print almanacks with a picture of the then president.

Ranawaka said Inspector Sajin Ratnayake, ASP Samaranayake, Sergeant S.A.S. Gunawardena and Constable Janaka were the persons who had pressurized him.

According to him, the good governance regime had wanted to arrest and remand Basil Rajapaksa and give it wide publicity.

He went onto say that the basis for the FCID investigations was complaints made by a political committee by the name Anti Corruption Committee.

At this juncture, the commission chairman said the then PM Wickremesinghe too, should be named a respondent.

The ex-DG also told the commission that it was under a well-planned act that Basil Rajapaksa, himself and others were arrested on 22 April 2015.

He said former Kaduwela magistrate Dhammika Hemapala was in the Kaduwela courts complex when they were taken to the court.

Also, a prison bus was parked in the court premises, while there was a considerable media presence.

The commission ordered its police division to investigate how a bus came to be parked there at the time.
