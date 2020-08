The Batik industry accounts for a sizeable number of the self-employed.



Kundasale and Theldeniya in Kandy are home to some of these industrialists.



They say that their income has declined sharply following the Covid-19 pandemic, mainly due to difficulties in obtaining raw material and financial facilities.



The absence of an institution to train personnel is worsening the situation for them.



They are seeking the intervention of the state to ensure the continuation of their livelihood.