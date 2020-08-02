Pre-schools+to+be+brought+under+govt.+ministry+

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says pre-schools will be brought under a government ministry to resolve their problems.
He remarked so in response to the representations that were made to him during recent public meetings with regard to issues of pre-school teachers, says the President’s Media Division.
At one meeting at the beach park in Matara, the president said a monthly allowance would be paid to these teachers.
