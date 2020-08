The Covid-19 patient who escaped from the IDH Hospital had given false information with regard to the route he had taken to reach the Colombo National Hospital, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.



Therefore, the man will be questioned again with permission from the health authorities, he told the media today (25).



Also, court action will be filed against him for violating quarantine regulations and under the Penal Code, said the police spokesman.