Meetiyagoda+Podi+Sudu+in+STF+custody

A 33-year-old wanted in connection with several crimes has been arrested at Malawenna in Meetiyagoda.
The STF’s organized crime detection unit made the arrest of Hikkadu Palliyaguruge Chaminda alias Meetiyagoda Podi Sudu this morning (25).
A firearm of foreign make and 10 cartridges were seized from him.
