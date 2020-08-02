සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Remanded excise inspector to Boossa Prison

Saturday, 25 July 2020 - 16:46

Negombo Prison jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala is to be detained at the Boossa Prison.

Surrendered to the CID, he was produced before acting Negombo magistrate Karunajeewa Gamage and remanded until 29 July.

The court issued warrants for the arrest of the superintendent and three jailors of the prison over irregularities in the prison.
