The first Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Perahera live (Video)

The first Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Perahera is currently taking to the streets.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic situation in the country, devotees will not be able to participate in the Perahera this year.
Watch the live telecast of the first Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Perahera Festival, given below
Due to the coronavirus epidemic situation in the country, devotees will not be able to participate in the Perahera this year.
Watch the live telecast of the first Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Perahera Festival, given below