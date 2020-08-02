Several+spells+of+showers+today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces today (26), says the Department of Meteorology.



Several spells of light showers may occur in the North-Western province.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the evening or night.



The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Meanwhile, coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to the effect of swell waves.



People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.