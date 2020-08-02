No truth to reports another Covid-19 patient has fled - IDH

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) rejects reports in social media that another Covid-19 patient has fled from the hospital.



Its director Dr. Hasitha Attanayake says all security arrangements were properly in place at the hospital.



With six new cases identified yesterday (25), the total infected persons rose to 2,770.



Four of them are arrivals from Chennai, India and the others from Belarus and the United Arab Emirates.



The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 2,103 patients have completely recovered, while 656 remain in hospital.



By now, 25,826 persons have completed their quarantine periods and discharged from hospital.



A total of 4,606 persons are under quarantine at 44 four centres run by the armed forces.