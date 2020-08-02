Tuition teacher sexually abused children, videoed them for 10 yrs.

A 54-year-old man said to be a private tuition teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing small children and videoing them for nearly 10 years.



The Kollupitiya police and the National Child Protection Authority took the man from Pannipitiya into custody along with around 20 video tapes.



Three of the children were due to undergo medical examinations yesterday (25).



The NPCA said some of the videos showed the children in school uniform.