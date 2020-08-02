Sri+Lanka+asks+for+25+oil+tanks+in+Trincomalee

Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has asked India to help Sri Lanka obtain 25 oil tanks in Trincomalee from the Lanka Indian Oil Company.



These oil tanks will ensure that neither the government nor the consumers faces difficulties during fuel price changes, he told Hiru News.



The minister said that he made the request to Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay at a recent meeting.



Responding, the top Indian diplomat said official level talks were needed in that regard and has appointed a High Commission official

for the purpose.



The then government handed over around 100 oil tanks at China Bay in Trincomalee to Indian IOC on a 35 year lease.