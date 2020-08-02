Special poll card distribution today, as returning officers meet

Today (26) is a special official poll card distribution day for the General Election, says Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne.



He requests voters who are yet to receive their official poll cards to remain at home to receive same.



Meanwhile, returning officers and assistant election commissioners are meeting today at the Election Secretariat at Rajagiriya.



The Election Commission is due to meet party secretaries for the last time tomorrow before the election.



Campaigning for the General Election ends at midnight on 02 August.



Parties are allowed to have an election office at every polling division and candidates can maintain offices at their homes until 05 August.