President+promises+to+fulfill+needs+of+Kamburupitiya+people

People of Kamburupitiya have pledged to repeat their feat at the General Election after giving the highest votes percentage at electoral level to elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the president.



The president was given the promise when he participated in a public meeting at the Kamburupitiya weekly fair yesterday (25).



For his part, he promised to develop Kamburupitiya as a new town, grant compensation to lost paddy crops during the 2019 Yala season and to help in the production and exportation of cinnamon.



At another meeting at the Hakmana Town Hall, the president was informed about the town’s disorganized bus service, absence of deeds for land and the need for a factory in the area to generate job opportunities.



People who were present at a meeting at Mulatiyana commended the president for easing restrictions on the Kitul industry.

He also participated in public meetings in Deniyaya, Akuressa and Weligama.