As many as 3,338 people infected with Covid-19 are untraceable in Bengaluru, India and a search is underway to trace them, authorities have said.



The number accounts for seven per cent of total coronavirus positive people in the city, the NDTV reports.



It comes as Bengaluru grapples with an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases over the past fortnight.



The number of cases has gone up by nearly 27,000 in the last 14 days from about 16,000.



Almost half the cases in Karnataka have been reported from Bengaluru alone.



Health authorities say they have not been able to trace the missing patients despite best efforts.