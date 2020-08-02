සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

North Korea declares emergency over Covid-19

Sunday, 26 July 2020 - 9:15

North+Korea+declares+emergency+over+Covid-19
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un convened an emergency politburo meeting after a person suspected of having Covid-19 returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border this month.

If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities, who have so far said the country has no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Kim declared a state of emergency and imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong, calling it a “critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”, state news agency KCNA reported.

According to KCNA, a person who defected to South Korea three years ago returned across the fortified border that divides the two Koreas with symptoms that suggested Covid-19.

North Korea has received thousands of coronavirus testing kits from Russia and other countries, and imposed strict border closures.
Thousands of people in the secretive nation were quarantined, but restrictions had recently eased.
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More

Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 12:54

Three prisoners have escaped from the Jawatte Prison in Kalutara in the early hours of this morning (02).Police says they were imprisoned over drug offences. Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
01 August 2020
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.