North+Korea+declares+emergency+over+Covid-19

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un convened an emergency politburo meeting after a person suspected of having Covid-19 returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border this month.



If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities, who have so far said the country has no confirmed cases of Covid-19.



Kim declared a state of emergency and imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong, calling it a “critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”, state news agency KCNA reported.



According to KCNA, a person who defected to South Korea three years ago returned across the fortified border that divides the two Koreas with symptoms that suggested Covid-19.



North Korea has received thousands of coronavirus testing kits from Russia and other countries, and imposed strict border closures.

Thousands of people in the secretive nation were quarantined, but restrictions had recently eased.