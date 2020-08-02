Two+arrested+with+drugs+near+five-star+hotel

Two persons were arrested with heroin and narcotic tablets near a five-star hotel in Colombo Fort yesterday (25).
The police media division says 2.4 grams of heroin and 5,600 narcotic tablets were found from their possession.
Aged 20 and 29 years, the residents of Wattala and Angoda are due to be produced before the Colombo Fort magistrate’s court today.
The police media division says 2.4 grams of heroin and 5,600 narcotic tablets were found from their possession.
Aged 20 and 29 years, the residents of Wattala and Angoda are due to be produced before the Colombo Fort magistrate’s court today.