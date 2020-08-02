39 arrested over unauthorized fb motorcycle race (video)





Thirty nine youths have been arrested along with 27 motorcycles for staging an unauthorized motorcycle race on the Piliyandala-Kesbewa bypass road.



Police say the race had been organized through facebook with live streaming.



Acting on a tip-off, around 20 team of police conducted the raid on the unauthorized race that began around midnight yesterday (25).



The youths had violated the quarantine regulations and engaged in reckless and dangerous driving.



Residents of Piliyandala, Bandaragama, Maharagama, Dehiwala, Mt. Lavinia and Homagama, they are due to be produced before the Kesbewa magistrate today.