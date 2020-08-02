Record+rise+in+Covid-19+cases+globally

Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in Covid-19 infections over the past week.



This is around double the number that did so the previous week, according to a Reuters tally showing a pick-up in the pandemic in every region of the world.



The rate of cases has been increasing not only in countries like the United States, Brazil and India, which have dominated global headlines with large outbreaks, but in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Uzbekistan and Israel, among others.



Many countries, especially those where officials eased earlier social distancing lockdowns, are experiencing a second peak more than a month after recording their first.



“We will not be going back to the ‘old normal’. The pandemic has already changed the way we live our lives,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.