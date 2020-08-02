Sudden+roughness+in+deep+seas

Due to the active cloudiness in the deep seas to the south-east of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the deep seas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Potuvil, says the Department of Meteoroplogy.



There is a high possibility of heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above deep seas.



The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.