364+offenders+netted+in+24+hours+in+Western+Province+raids

Raids in the Western Province in the 24 hours ended at 5.00 am today (26) netted 364 persons for various offences, police say.
Among them are 134 persons caught with 206 grams of heroin and 73 others with more than four kgs of Cannabis in their possession.
More than 11 grams of Ice were also seized during these raids.
Among them are 134 persons caught with 206 grams of heroin and 73 others with more than four kgs of Cannabis in their possession.
More than 11 grams of Ice were also seized during these raids.