India reports over 48,600 new Covid-19 cases

India reported 48,661 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
This takes the country’s tally of infected persons to 1,385,552.
With 705 deaths in the past day, the total fatalities in India increased to 32,063.
Its Health Ministry says 420,000 PCR tests were conducted yesterday alone.
It has 1,301 laboratories to conduct these tests.
