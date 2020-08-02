Covid-19 escapee transferred to Kandakadu centre hospital (video)

By now, 25,826 persons have completed their quarantine periods and discharged from hospital.

The Covid-19 patient, who escaped from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) but was arrested subsequently, has been transferred to the hospital at the Kandakadu quarantine centre, says Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva.The Army chief says the places frequented by the escapee have been pinpointed by intelligence authorities and will be investigated.It has come to light that he had given false information with regard to the route he had taken.Following his escape, all hospitals treated Covid-19 patients have been given strengthened security.Lt. Gen. Silva also told the media in Colombo yesterday that repatriating Sri Lankans overseas would resume.With six new cases identified during the day, the total infected persons rose to 2,770.