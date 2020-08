Six fishermen from Iranawila in Chilaw have been rescued after their multi-day trawler caught fire in international waters.



The incident occurred on 20 July around 1,000 nautical miles off Chilaw.



Another multi-day fishing trawler sighted the boat in peril and saved the fishermen from the blaze and brought them ashore.



Relatives say the fishermen were in good health, but remain shocked over their experience.