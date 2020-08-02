Planned road renovation halted after phone call (video)





A planned renovation of a road that had been in bad shape for around 20 years has suddenly been halted in Haliela.



Villagers want to know who had influenced the decision not to repair the five kms stretch that links Kirinda with Uduwara via Havanketiya.



A few days before the work was due to commence, the contractors came to stay in the village.



The work was to begin at an auspicious time on Friday.



However, contractors halted it after receiving a telephone call.



Contractors say this was not the road they had been due to renovate.



In protest, villagers blocked the road and prevented the vehicles and equipment brought for the renovation work from leaving the village.



The village of around 500 families wants authorities to renovate the road without any further delay.