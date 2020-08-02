Evidence to be recorded on video from sexually-abused children (video)





Two children said to have been sexually abused by a private tuition teacher have been referred to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital for examination.



Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana says another child would be examined today as well.



Evidence will be recorded on video from the victimized children, he adds.



The 54-year-old, who teaches English, has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing small children and videoing them for nearly 10 years.



The Kollupitiya police and the National Child Protection Authority took the man from Pannipitiya into custody along with around 20 video tapes.



The NPCA said some of the videos showed the children in school uniform