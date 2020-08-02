Australia+suffers+deadliest+day+from+Covid-19

Australia suffered its deadliest day from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with authorities reporting ten fatalities today (26) and a rise in new infections despite an intensive lockdown effort.



The country's Covid-19 death toll rose to 155 and the southeastern state of Victoria reported more than 450 new infections in the last 24 hours.



Australia has dodged the worst ravages of the pandemic so far, logging just 14,000 cases in total – fewer than many harder-hit countries see in one day.



But a second wave of infections is testing the nation's much-lauded response to the contagion.