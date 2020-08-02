Hurricane+Hanna+batters+southern+Texas

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall in southern Texas, with US officials warning of life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and heavy rains.



Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties, saying the coronavirus outbreak would complicate the work of the emergencies services, the BBC reports.



Hanna made landfall on Padre Island yesterday, and is now battering the area between Corpus Christi and Brownsville.



With winds up to 90mph, the storm was tearing roofs off homes.



Hanna was a Category One hurricane, the lowest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.