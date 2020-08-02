Gold price tops 1,900 US dollars

Gold was closing in on a record high, climbing above 1,900 US dollars a troy ounce as geopolitical tensions kept the haven metal on its longest winning streak since 2011.



The commodity has rallied strongly as other safe assets have become less attractive.



Gold rose as much as 19 USD in afternoon trading on Friday to a high of nearly 1,906 USD an ounce, keeping it on course for a seventh straight weekly gain.



The metal is now approaching its record intraday high of 1,921 USD set in September 2011.