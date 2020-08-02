Politicians in the election platform (video)





Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has told a public rally that UNP members were joining the SLPP at every village.



According to him, a parliament with a two-thirds majority could be formed on 06 August.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Wijepala Hettiarachchi said they would not support the SLPP to form a government.



If that happens, he said, he would resign or sit in the opposition.



Candidate of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Anura Kumara Dissanayake said parliament, not the zoo, was banned for children recently.



Former president Maithripala Sirisena too, spoke at an election rally.