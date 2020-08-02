Modi+urges+Indians+to+take+pledge+for+freedom+from+Covid-19

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (26) urged citizens to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic on 15 August, when the country celebrates Independence Day.



With over 1.3 million cases, India is the third worst-hit country in the global Covid-19 tally after the US and Brazil.



"This year, August 15 celebrations too will be in very different circumstances - in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. I urge the youth, the people of my country to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic this Independence Day. Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties," he said while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.



Though the country is among the worst-hit, it has managed to have a successful recovery rate against the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said.