Youth+arrested+over+2018+schoolgirl+killing

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolgirl, aged 13 years, in October 2018.



The suspect was remanded until 28 July by the Galle chief magistrate.



The murdered girl’s body was found hanging on a screwpine tree in front of the Dadalle cemetery in Galle.



Both were residents of Ratnapura.



Making submissions to courts, police said the girl had left home with the suspect and stayed for two days at a hotel and at a friend’s home at Moratuwa.



Arriving in Galle, she had told him that she could not go back home, and he had told her that both should commit suicide and taken her to the cemetery at Dadalle.



There, he had given her a mixture of water and painkillers to drink and after she lost consciousness, he had taken out a skirt from her bag, torn a strip off it, and made a loop.



Then, the youth had taken her up the screwpine tree and hung her with the loop.



Police managed to trace the suspect following a lengthy investigation into the telephone calls given by the deceased to her sister.