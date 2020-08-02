සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Youth arrested over 2018 schoolgirl killing

Sunday, 26 July 2020 - 17:23

Youth+arrested+over+2018+schoolgirl+killing
A 22-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolgirl, aged 13 years, in October 2018.

The suspect was remanded until 28 July by the Galle chief magistrate.

The murdered girl’s body was found hanging on a screwpine tree in front of the Dadalle cemetery in Galle.

Both were residents of Ratnapura.

Making submissions to courts, police said the girl had left home with the suspect and stayed for two days at a hotel and at a friend’s home at Moratuwa.

Arriving in Galle, she had told him that she could not go back home, and he had told her that both should commit suicide and taken her to the cemetery at Dadalle.

There, he had given her a mixture of water and painkillers to drink and after she lost consciousness, he had taken out a skirt from her bag, torn a strip off it, and made a loop.

Then, the youth had taken her up the screwpine tree and hung her with the loop.

Police managed to trace the suspect following a lengthy investigation into the telephone calls given by the deceased to her sister.
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.