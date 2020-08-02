සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showery condition to enhance

Sunday, 26 July 2020 - 17:30

Showery+condition+to+enhance
The showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western parts, is expected to enhance to some extent during the next few days from the evening of 28 July, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

Several spells of light showers may occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.

The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts and the western slopes of the central hills.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Also, coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Kalutara to Potuvil via Galle and Hambantota due to the effect of swell waves.

People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.