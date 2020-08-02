Garage+that+moulded+numbers+into+vehicles+raided

Police in Alawathugoda today (26) searched a garage at Akurana where chassis and engine numbers were moulded into motorcycles and other vehicles illegally.



A Discovery motorcycle with newly-moulded numbers was found from the place.



The garage owner was questioned and the police subsequently found 89 letter moulds and moulding equipment.



Investigations revealed that registration certificates of vehicles not in motorable condition were used at the place to mould chassis and engine numbers into other vehicles.



The arrested garage owner is to be produced before the Kandy magistrate’s court.