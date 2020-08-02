45+kilograms+of+Kerala+cannabis+found+off+Mannar+beach

The Mannar Police seized 45.325 Kilograms of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 5 million hidden in the Karatthol beach in Mannar yesterday (25).



Police said that a stock of Kerala cannabis was found in a deep pit on the Karathol beach.



Police say that information regarding the stock of Kerala cannabis was revealed during a lengthy interrogation of a suspect arrested in connection with a Kerala cannabis racket on the 21st.



The suspect had brought a consignment of Kerala cannabis from India to Sri Lanka in a fishing boat and was arrested by the Mannar Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit while preparing to sell nearly 07 kilograms.



Police said the suspect had been involved in the drug trade for a long time and had been selling Kerala cannabis hidden on the beach based on the demand.



Investigations have revealed that the Kerala cannabis was planned to be smuggled to Colombo hidden in lorries transporting fish.



The seized Kerala cannabis is to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court and the Mannar Police are conducting further investigations.