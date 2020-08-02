One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,773

Another person was reported positive for the coronavirus.
The Government Information Department stated that the infected person was a close contact of a person with coronavirus infection at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.
Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has increased to 2773.
The Government Information Department stated that the infected person was a close contact of a person with coronavirus infection at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.
Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has increased to 2773.