Prison+inmate+responsible+for+drug+racket+near+Five+Star+Hotel+Close+Associate+of+Makadure+Madush+arrested

It has been revealed the two suspects arrested with a stock of heroin and drugs in the vicinity of a five star hotel in the Colombo-Fort were working for an imprisoned drug trafficker.



It was further revealed the suspects had been transporting the drugs on the orders of the inmate.



The Police Media Unit said the arrest had been made on tip off received by the Pettah Police Officers yesterday.



The Unit added 2.4 grams of heroin and 5600 Amphetamine pills in possession of the suspects at the time of arrest had been seized.



The 20 and 29 year old suspects of the Wattale and Angoda areas were scheduled to be produced before Court today.



Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo Police Media Spokesman Jaliya Senarathne said the drugs had been imported to the country via a courier service.



Meanwhile, Gamage Tharanga Kumara alias Kota Tharanga a close associate of organized criminal Makadure Madush was arrested for possession of heroin in Grandpass today.



The suspect is presently being questioned in the custody of Criminal Investigations Department.



Police said the suspect known as Gamage Tharanga Kumara had been involved in several crimes.



The 32 year old resident of Colombo 12 was arrested in possession of 5.23 grams of heroin.



He is scheduled to be produced before Court tomorrow.