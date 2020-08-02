First+Election+result+to+be+released+before+evening+on+the+6th

Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that the first results of the General Election will be released before the evening on the 6th.



The Commissioner made these statements while speaking to media after a discussion held at the Elections Commission.



A special meeting between the Elections Commission officials and District Returning Officers and District Deputy Assistant Elections Commissioners was convened earlier today.



Additionally, the Postmaster General, Secretary to the Ministry of State Administration, a representative of the Sri Lanka Medical Council and Deputy Inspector General Priyantha Weerasooriya were also present at the meeting.



Discussions were also held pertaining to the disinfection activities of polling stations and counting centres.



The Elections Commissioner added talks had also been held on methods to minimising issues that can arise during the voting process of those in quarantine.



Deshapriya noted although a decision to allow those in quarantine centers and those that are quarantined at home to cast their votes on the 31st, a discussion about this will be held tomorrow with the party representatives.