An+island+wide+survey+of+police+information+books

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that a survey has been launched on information books in police stations island wide.



He stated at a media briefing held in Colombo today that the survey is being conducted on the instructions of the Acting IGP.



Recently it was revealed that some officials of the Narcotics Bureau were involved in drug trafficking with drug traffickers.



It is with this in mind that the Acting IGP has decided to conduct a survey to find out whether documents of such corruption or misrepresentations are missing from police stations islandwide.