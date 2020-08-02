Coronavirus+infection+returns+to+Vietnam+after+three-months

Following a three-month gap, quarantine laws, including social isolation, have been re-imposed in Danang, central Vietnam, following the report of a second coronavirus infection.



The first case of coronavirus infection in Vietnam after April was reported yesterday, while another case was reported this morning in Danang.



As a result, the city has suspended visitors entering in to the city for the next 14 days, and all religious sports and cultural events have been suspended.



Vietnam, with a population of 95.5 million, has a total of 418 coronavirus patients while no deaths have bene reported.



Australia reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day in the country, following the second wave of the global pandemic.



Despite the quarantine closures in place, the number of infected people in the country has continued to rise, according to foreign reports.



In the past 24 hours, 10 coronavirus deaths and 459 new infections have been reported from Australia.



This is the highest number of deaths per day in Australia since the outbreak of the global epidemic.



The number of corona virus infections in Australia has risen to 14,403, with 155 reported deaths.



On the occasion of Indian Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of India to take a pledge to be completely free of the coronavirus.



The number of coronavirus infections in India has now surpassed 1.39 million, and the number of corona deaths reported from the country is over 32,000.



India is the third most affected country in the world after the United States and Brazil.