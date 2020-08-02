සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus infection returns to Vietnam after three-months

Sunday, 26 July 2020 - 21:33

Coronavirus+infection+returns+to+Vietnam+after+three-months
Following a three-month gap, quarantine laws, including social isolation, have been re-imposed in Danang, central Vietnam, following the report of a second coronavirus infection.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Vietnam after April was reported yesterday, while another case was reported this morning in Danang.

As a result, the city has suspended visitors entering in to the city for the next 14 days, and all religious sports and cultural events have been suspended.

Vietnam, with a population of 95.5 million, has a total of 418 coronavirus patients while no deaths have bene reported.

Australia reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day in the country, following the second wave of the global pandemic.

Despite the quarantine closures in place, the number of infected people in the country has continued to rise, according to foreign reports.

In the past 24 hours, 10 coronavirus deaths and 459 new infections have been reported from Australia.

This is the highest number of deaths per day in Australia since the outbreak of the global epidemic.

The number of corona virus infections in Australia has risen to 14,403, with 155 reported deaths.

On the occasion of Indian Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of India to take a pledge to be completely free of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus infections in India has now surpassed 1.39 million, and the number of corona deaths reported from the country is over 32,000.

India is the third most affected country in the world after the United States and Brazil.
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.