Comments made by politicians today (Video)

The candidate of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna S M Chandrasena said that those who claimed the group forming pohottuwa will be on the road, are contesting from the pohottuwa this time.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Maithripala Sirisena said at a public meeting that he would take full control of Polonnaruwa after the 5th.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Thushara Indunil addressing a public meeting said that the candidates have been reduced to the point of weeping in front of women in order to collect votes.

Udaya Gammanpila, the candidate of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna participated in a public meeting and expressed his views regarding the Rs. 10,000 proposed by the UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Rs. 20,000 proposed by the Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa.

Following comments were made by various other politicians