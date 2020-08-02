Weather Update - 27 July - Showers to increase in several areas

The showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western parts is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from the evening of 28 July.



Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.



Few showers may occur in North-Western province.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.



Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambanthota and Trincomalee districts and the western slopes of the central hills.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Kalutara to Potuvil via Galle and Hambantota due to the effect of swell waves.



People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regards.