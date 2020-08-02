සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Schools reopen for grade 11, 12 and 13 students from today onwards

Monday, 27 July 2020 - 8:52

Schools which were closed owing to the spreading of corona virus, will recommence today for students only in grade 11, 12 and 13.

The ministry of education noted that academic activities will commence from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm for the respective grades.

The ministry of education recently decided to amend the reopening of schools and examination dates owing to the latest corona situation which emerged.

Accordingly schools will recommence for other grades from the 10th of August.

The ministry noted that all measures have been taken to conduct activities in schools according to the guidelines provided by the health units.

Meanwhile with the reporting of 12 corona patients yesterday the total number of corona patients has risen to 2782.

5 of the patients were reported from the Senapura rehabilitation center while 4 others had been in quarantine upon their arrival from Qatar.

Further, three associates of a patient from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center had also contracted the virus.

Accordingly 665 individuals continue to be under medical observation while 2106 patients have recovered so far.

