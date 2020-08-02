Rishad+to+give+a+statement+to+the+CID+today

The CID is scheduled to obtain a statement from former minister Rishard Badiudeen today in connection with the investigation being carried out on the Easter Sunday attack.

The former minister’s media unit said that the statement was due to be obtained in Vavuniya.

A statement is thus being obtained in reference to summons the Colombo Fort magistrate court had issued.

While the CID had informed before court that the former minister had not come to make the statement on two occasions, summons had been issued in view of this.