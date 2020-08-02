Discussion+between+representatives+of+political+parties+and+the+Election+Commission+to+be+held++today

A discussion will be held today between representatives of political parties and the Election Commission.
Today's discussion will focus on giving quarantine centers and homes the opportunity to cast their ballots on the 31st of this month.
The first official results of the general election are expected to be released on the afternoon of August 6, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the media yesterday.
Today's discussion will focus on giving quarantine centers and homes the opportunity to cast their ballots on the 31st of this month.
The first official results of the general election are expected to be released on the afternoon of August 6, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the media yesterday.