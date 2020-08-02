C.V.+Vigneswaran+unveils+policy+statement

The election manifesto of the Tamil People's National Alliance led by the former Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Vigneswaran, aiming at the forthcoming general election was unveiled yesterday.

This policy statement was unveiled at the Vavuniya Cultural Theatre and a key point highlighted was to seek international intervention in resolving the problems of the Tamil people in the North and East.

The policy statement identifies that obtaining a federal solution for the political issues in the North and East should be pursued.