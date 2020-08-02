More+than+ten+million+people+worldwide+have+been+cured+of+coronavirus+infection

The number of people infected with the virus has risen to 16,404,010 worldwide.



The number of people who have recovered from the virus infection have increased to 10,037,448



The total death toll stands at 651,670.



The highest number of infections reported in the past 24 hours was in the United States with 55,567 patients.



Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in the USA has increased to 4,371,276 and the number of deaths has increased to 149,843.



Meanwhile, with 50,525 new infections reported in India in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 1,436,019.