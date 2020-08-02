Train+services+on+the+main+line+restored

An office train traveling from Rambukkana to Panadura stalled due to a technical fault in Alawwa causing delays on the main railway line.
The office train traveling from Rambukkana at 5.30 this morning had a technical fault and as a result the train was delayed for about an hour.
However, the train which was damaged due to a technical fault has been restored.
