Baby Elephant injured after eating 'Hakkapatas' falls in to an agricultural well





Officers of the Galkiriyagama Wildlife Office have found the body of a baby elephant that had fallen into an unprotected agricultural well in the Kotagala area in Kekirawa.



The baby elephant had been injured after eating 'Hakkapatas' in the Kalawewa National Park and had been treated.



The animal is said to be about 5 years old and about 4 feet tall.



The baby elephant that was receiving treatment had been roaming around the Kotagala area recently and at that time the wildlife officials had taken steps to chase the baby elephant to the adjacent Kalawewa reserve.



It has been revealed that the baby elephant had fallen into an unprotected agricultural well and died when he came to the fields for the second time.



It is suspected that the baby elephant, which was unable to get food or water due to injuries sustained after eating 'Hakkapatas', would have fallen into the well while trying to drink water.



The post mortem will be held today.