Fifty-five passengers, including Sri Lankans who served on foreign ships, arrive this morning

Fifty-five passengers, including Sri Lankans, arrived on the island this morning.



Our correspondent at the airport stated that they arrived at the Katunayake airport at around 1.30 this morning on flight QR 668 from Qatar.



It is reported that 47 Sri Lankans who had worked on foreign ships and two members working in foreign embassies in Sri Lanka and eight of their family members have also arrived on the island. Upon arrival at the airport, the group was subjected to PCR testing and after being tested, they were referred for quarantine.