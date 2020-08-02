Man+arrested+in+Kinniya+with+explosives

A person has been arrested with explosives in the Kinniya Al Aqsa School Road area.
According to the Trincomalee Police, 201 grams and 400 milligrams of explosives, 4 non-electronic detonators and service cords were found in his possession.
The 42 year old suspect has been handed over to the Kinniya Police for further investigations.
